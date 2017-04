A Manhattan man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Authorities with the Riley County Police Department arrested Qavonjez Mason, 24, Manhattan, in the 1200 block of Fremont St. on Thursday, April 13th just after 10:30 pm.

Mason was detained on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, electronic solicitation, and aggravated endangering of a child.

His bond has been set at $500,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.