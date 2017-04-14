‘No Contest’ plea entered in alleged murder of Manhattan man

A “no contest” plea has been entered by Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams in Geary County District Court today.

Williams plead “no contest” to conspiracy to commit premeditated first degree murder in the January 2016 death of 24 year old David Phillips of Manhattan.

The Court presented a factual basis alleging in part that the defendant used electronic communications to lure the victim, David Phillips, to an 827 West 12th Street Apartment C location in Junction City where he ultimately died.

Williams was found guilty today of count 1, conspiracy to commit premeditated first degree murder. The defendant’s initial charges also included felony murder and aggravated robbery; those charges were dismissed in Court today.

Sentencing in the plea agreement ranges from 109 months to over 490 months; the Court has recommended a sentence of 180 months, which is subject to final sentencing. The varied sentencing range depends on Williams’ criminal history.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Thursday, July 27th at 1:30 pm in Geary County District Court.