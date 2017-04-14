Sen. Moran, Director of VA Eastern Health Care System and 1st ID Deputy Commanding General to speak at VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA clinic will be on Friday, April 14th.

The clinic is named in honor the the late Lieutenant General Seitz who is a native of Leavenworth, KS and WWII veteran who served nearly 37 years of active duty in the United States Army. He received numerous awards including the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. After retiring from the military, Seitz settled in Junction City where he lived until his passing in June 2013. Following his death, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran introduced legislation to named the Junction City Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic in his honor. The legislation was signed into law in December 2014.

The clinic broke ground in June 2016 and is a 10,000 square foot medical facility offering increased staff and specialty care in order to provide a higher level of health care for Veterans that is close to home. The clinic unofficially opened on March 6, 2017.

The ceremony at 1:30 pm on Friday will be hosted by the Director of the VA Eastern Health Care System, Rudy Klopfer, as well as Senator Jerry Moran and Brig. General Patrick Frank, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Deputy Commanding General.

The family of the late Seitz will also be in attendance.

The clinic is located at 1169 Southwind Drive in Junction City, south of Ash Street at US Highway 77.