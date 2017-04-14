United Way Presents Local Awards

Paula Hansen has been named the Ben Kitchens Volunteer of the Year for the United Way of Junction City and Geary County. Charles Volland has been presented with an appreciation award for his efforts as United Way President to assist with the transition of directors for the organization.

The awards were presented during the annual United Way luncheon in Junction City.

Hansen has served as a CASA ( Court Appointed Special Advocate ) volunteer. She noted she handled a difficult case, with 2016 being the third year for the child. “He had been in an out of psychiatric treatment facilities. We finally got him home after quite a long time, and I helped him get into the correction program at Junction City Middle School. So far he’s been doing very successfully there.”

Volland helped guide and assist United Way during the transition between former director Aileen Cray and current director Nichole Mader. Cray had to retire due to health reasons and later passed away. Volland stated that he had to step and help determine what need to be accomplished. “We had to get the allocations process started for the coming year, and tried to figure out where we were financially with all our gifts because Aileen handled all that work.” An accounting firm provided assistance in dealing with that issue.

Volland now serves as Past President of United Way. His appreciation award