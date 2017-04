The Volunteer of the Year and Distinguished Auxilian awards were announced at the annual Geary Community Hospital Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon Monday, April 10, at the hospital.

The 2016 Volunteer of the Year recipient was Liz Mankowski and the Distinguished Auxilian award winner was Gin Steinbrecker. Fifty-seven volunteers were recognized for 8,992.5 hours of service in 2016. Collectively, the volunteers have dedicated 429 years of service toward Geary Community Hospital.