Weekend Events

A look at the weekend’s events:
Friday, April 14 (Good Friday)
- JC Now on the Talk of JC, Live on location at Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic, 7:20 and 7:48 am on AM 1420 KJCK
- Town Hall with Congressman Roger Marshall and Live Well Geary County, C.L Hoover Opera House, 8:30 am
- Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic with Guest Speaker Sen. Jerry Moran, 1:30 pm
- Road to Calvary, LIVE presentation by Church of the Nazarene
- Lady Jay Softball vs. Topeka High, 4:00 pm
- Lady Jay Soccer vs. Emporia, 6:15 pm
- Flint Hills Discovery Center five year celebration
Saturday, April 15
- Valley View Senior Life Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival
- Eisenhower Egg Roll
- Road to Calvary, LIVE presentation by Church of the Nazarene
- Spring-A-Lodeon JC, 9:00am – 4:00 pm
Sunday, April 16
- Acacia Lodge #91 Easter Egg Hunt, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm