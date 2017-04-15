Abilene Adds a New Mural

Abilene has another mural to add to its list of community art.

The digitized Wild Bill Hickok mural was created by William Counter, Chapman. He also created the digitized mural of President Eisenhower.

The new mural is on the side of Dave’s Guns along Highway 15 / Buckeye in downtown Abilene across from the Abilene Visitors Center.

Arts Council of Dickinson County and the Dickinson County Community Foundation provided assistance in funding and coordinating the mural. The information on the new mural was provided in the Abilene Tourism Advocate from the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau.