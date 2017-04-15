JC Post

Kansas man sentenced for fatal DUI crash

Johnson -photo KBI

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man convicted of causing a traffic death will be going to prison for more than 13 years.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says in a news release that 53-year-old Richard L. Johnson of Wichita was sentenced Friday to 162 months. Johnson pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Johnson admitted that on Aug. 15 last year his 1991 Buick Regal crossed the center line and struck a smaller car head-on. Thirty-five-year-old Nicholas Woodall of Wichita was killed in the crash.

Prosecutors say that before that fatal crash, Johnson had rear-ended a car stopped at a red light. He left the scene of that non-injury crash and drove to a liquor store where he purchased beer. Moments later caused the fatal crash.

  • Chuck Moss

    Wow so he rear ends a car while drunk, then goes to a liquor store for more alcohol then kills someone in a head on crash.

    • Grim Reaper

      Must have a tougher DA than we have, ours lets cold blooded killers off easy.