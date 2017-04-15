Metropolitan Planning Commission Recommends Approval

The Metropolitan Planning Commission in Junction City has recommended approval on a request on behalf of McDonald’s Corporation to vacate a portion of an alley right-of-way at 416 West Sixth Street.

This is part of the process where McDonald’s plans to tear down an existing restaurant and build a new one on West Sixth Street.

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel supported the request. “I think in where we’re at with the city right now, we’ve lost one restaurant, we may have lost a second restaurant, we have a business trying to come here right now, expand and increase sales tax dollars, increase value to the downtown area and I think that’s very important. Again, I don’t want to sacrifice all that for safety and everything else, but I think we’ll have improved safety.”

The MPC recommendation goes to the Junction City Commission for final consideration.