JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

by Leave a Comment 

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Topeka KS
1056 PM CDT SAT APR 15 2017

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  East central Dickinson County in central Kansas...
  Southern Geary County in east central Kansas...
  Northwestern Morris County in east central Kansas...

* Until 1145 PM CDT

* At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of
  Enterprise, moving east at 35 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  White City, Dwight and Woodbine.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&