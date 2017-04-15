BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Topeka KS 1056 PM CDT SAT APR 15 2017 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Dickinson County in central Kansas... Southern Geary County in east central Kansas... Northwestern Morris County in east central Kansas... * Until 1145 PM CDT * At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Enterprise, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... White City, Dwight and Woodbine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. &&

