The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for nine counties in east central and northeast Kansas.

The watch runs until 11 p.m. Saturday for Geary, Riley, Dickinson, Pottawatomie, Clay, Ottawa, Brown, Jackson, Marshall, and Nemaha counties.

This includes the cities of Junction City, Manhattan, Abilene, Clay Center, Herington, Wamego, St. marys, Bennington, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Hiawatha, Holton, Horton, Marysville, Minneapolis, Sabetha and Seneca.