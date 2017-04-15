Storm Followup from Saturday Night

The severe thunderstorm that moved through Geary County with winds estimated in the 50-60 mph range left quite a bit of gravel on US Highway 77 from the area of the Footlocker plant on the south side of Junction City and extending south for several miles.

During the storm Geary County Emergency Management confirmed there was a one vehicle accident on US 77 Highway about one mile south of the Lyons Creek Road intersection. The driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require transport to a hospital.

Earlier wind speeds in Dickinson County were estimated at 60 mph.