Veterans Choice Act Extended

The U.S. Senate and House have approved an extension of the Veterans Choice Act.

During a Junction City visit on Friday, Senator Jerry Moran explained it’s an aspect for veterans who live long distances from VA facilities, or for whom the VA takes too long to provide the care they need. “The law says that they can now have care provided at home by a hometown physician or a hometown hospital. That legislation expires in August and we were able to extend it, and able to reform it in a few ways that should make it less bureaucratic and more likely that the veteran gets timely attention, and the healthcare provider gets timely payment.” The legislation now awaits the President’s signature.