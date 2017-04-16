Missing Juvenile Successfully Located

A missing autistic juvenile from Abilene was successfully located after a search by law enforcement authorities Saturday.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department members of that department plus others from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol Air Division, Kansas Wildlife and Parks plus the Geary County Fire Department responded to a report of a critically missing juvenile at 11:08 a.m. Saturday.

Geary County Undersheriff Brad Clark said upon arrival it was determined that an autistic juvenile from Abilene was traveling with his grandmother, Janet Miller, and great grandmother, Laurine Atkinson. The juvenile started running when Miller stopped at the eastbound rest area. She attempted to stop the juvenile without success. Both Miller and the juvenile were located south of the westbound rest area along the creek bed at approximately one p.m.

Both subjects were checked by Junction City Fire / EMS and released at the scene.