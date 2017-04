JCHS Athletic Director Matt Westerhaus reports that the Junction City Blue Jay baseball games against Shawnee Heights scheduled are being moved from Rathert Field in Junction City to Lake Shawnee — Bettis Family Sports Complex. The move is being made due to field conditions at Rathert Field after the recent rains.

Junction City will still be considered the home team. The doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.