Front Country Comes to Great Plains Theatre

Front Country will make their way to the Great Plains Theatre in Abilene on Friday, April 21st at 7 p.m.

These musicians mixed their styles together to feature a range of classical and contemporary styles.

This west coast group was a loose collection of performers until 2012 and 2013 when they gathered around a single microphone at the RockyGrass and Telluride festivals, and won first prize in those prestigious band contests.

Fresh off the stage at the Fox Theatre in Denver and the Gold Room in Colorado Springs, Front Country will stop in Abilene during the midwest leg of their national tour.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $80 for a table. Call Great Plains Theatre at 785-263-4574.