JCHS Musical Groups Receive I and II Ratings

The Junction City High School Chamber Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Lady Blues, Chamber Choir and the JCHS Jazz Band recently performed at the Kansas State High School Activities Association Large Group Music Festival in Lawrence or at the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Festival at Washburn University in Topeka.

Groups performing at the KSHSAA Festival were evaluated by a panel of judges and given a rating based on their performance.

The Chamber Orchestra, conducted by David Bernard-Stevens, and the Wind Ensemble ( band ), conducted by t. J. taylor received “2” ratings,” The two choral groups under the direction of Michael Brown and Annika Stuckey received a “1” rating.

You can hear these groups perform during the JCHS Spring Band Concert at Settles Auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24th, and at the USD 475 Jazz Bands clinic & concert at at Junction City High School on Thursday, April 27th at 7 p.m.