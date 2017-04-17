K-State Discussing Contract Extension for Men’s Head Basketball Coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State is discussing a contract extension for basketball coach Bruce Weber, who was thought to be on the hot seat last season before guiding the Wildcats back to the NCAA Tournament.

University President Richard Myers said during a news conference Monday to introduce new athletic director Gene Taylor that he thought Weber was deserving of an extension. Weber has two years left on a deal that will pay him $2.15 million next season. Weber is 100-68 in five seasons with the Wildcats.

Taylor was hired last week to replace John Currie, who departed for a similar role at Tennessee. It was Currie who hired Weber to replace Frank Martin and subsequently signed him to two contract extensions.

Myers declined to discuss parameters of a contract extension.