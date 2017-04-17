Lockdown lifted after inmate attacks Kan. corrections officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An inmate at a Topeka jail attacked a corrections officer Saturday, giving the officer lacerations and facial injuries.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections Maj. Tim Phelps tells The Topeka Capital-Journal officer Lacy Noll was attacked while on duty Saturday. She was treated then released.

Phelps says the inmate is 26-year-old Allen Thomas Schroeder Jr. of Topeka.

Phelps says the Shawnee County Jail was placed on lockdown during the incident. The lockdown was lifted Sunday, except for the housing unit where the attack occurred.

Schroeder was booked into jail in November in connection to aggravated battery, domestic battery and a parole violation.

The jail is investigating the attack. Phelps says the county sheriff’s office will investigate for the district attorney’s office, which will decide charges.