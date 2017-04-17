Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrest on Aggravated Assault Allegation

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Isaac Torgerson, Fort Riley, has been arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Assault following an incident on Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of US 77 Highway, mile marker 154 for a white Dodge Ram 2500 truck where a gun had been waved out a window towards another vehicle. While enroute, dispatch advised the reporting party believed the subject had gained entry to Fort Riley by use of the Estes Gate.

Contact was made with two Junction City residents, who said the vehicle had cut them off and then slowed down to 30 miles per hour in a construction zone. They stated the passenger in the vehicle pulled out a gun and waved it out the window with their finger on the trigger. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday dispatch advised authorities that Fort Riley had the vehicle stopped at Estes Gate. Deputies then made the arrest of Torgerson.