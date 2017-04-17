Washington and Westwood Receive 2016 Challenge Award

The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has named 76 schools in 33 Kansas public school districts, including Geary County Schools USD 475, as recipient of the 2016 Challenge Award.

This award recognizes Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population.

Certificates of Merit will be presented to both Washington ( 3rd and 4th grade reading ) and Westwood ( 3rd grade math ) Elementary Schools by Kansas State Board of Education representative Deena Horst on Monday ( April 17 ) at 5 p.m. This presentation will take place during the USD 475 Board of Education Celebrations meeting at Junction City Middle School.

The Confidence in Public Education Task Force is a nonprofit corporation whose primary purpose is to strengthen confidence in Kansas public education and to increase awareness of the positive aspects of public education in the state.