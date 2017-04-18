3 jailed after attempted robbery, wrong-way Interstate chase

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County are investigating three suspects following a Tuesday morning attempted robbery and high-speed chase.

Early Tuesday, Newton Police Department received a call of three individuals attempting to break into a home with a family inside, according to a media release.

The suspects left and Newton Officers quickly located a vehicle matching the given description. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, a chase ensued.

The chase made its way through town and eventually toward Interstate 135. The vehicle continued fleeing southbound eventually crossing over into the northbound lanes running vehicles off of the roadway.

The vehicle exited the interstate near 125th street and fled south toward Kechi. Officers were able to deploy stop sticks and the vehicle eventually stopped near K-254 and Oliver in Kechi.

The suspects fled, one armed with a handgun. They were all taken into custody within 20 minutes and no one was harmed.

The suspects were returned to Harvey County where they will face charges. Officers are continuing to search the area for a weapon the suspect may have discarded.