Body recovered near where Kansas chase suspect jumped in river

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities searching for a suspect who jumped into the Kansas River following a high-speed chase on April 5 found a body on Monday.

Authorities recovered the body from the Kansas River approximately one mile east of the Belvue River Bridge, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office

A local Wamego resident with an air boat and years of experience on the river along with Team Watters Sonar assisted deputies in their search.

Officials transported the body to Kansas City for a forensic autopsy.

The name of the victim will be released pending positive identification, according to the sheriff’s department.