The Junction City Korea United Methodist Church will host their annual yard sale on Saturday, April 22nd.

The event will be at 1003 N. Franklin Street inside the church basement fellowship hall from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Items for sale include clothing for adults and babies, household items, and small kitchen appliances – to name a few.

Fried beef egg rolls will also be sold at $10 for a dozen.

For more information, contact the church at 762-4744.