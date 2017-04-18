Kan. Game Wardens ask for help with illegal hunting case

OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Osage County are investigating a case of illegal hunting, trespassing case and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday Kansas Game Wardens received a report of two shots fired from a newer white extended cab or crew cab Chevy pickup on Vassar Street just north of 229th Street in Osage County.

The pickup left the scene after the shots were fired then shortly after a car returned and a subject was dropped off and they ran into the field where the turkey was shot.

The subject was not able to recover the turkey and he wasn’t seen again.

Wardens recovered Tom turkey and two spent shotgun shells at the scene.

Anyone who can help our wardens identify the suspects in this case are asked to call Operation Game Thief at (877) 426-3843. You can remain anonymous.