KSU veterinary students earn national scholarships for academic excellence, commitment and leadership

MANHATTAN — Eleven students at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine are recipients are of the 2017 Zoetis Veterinary Student Scholarship.

The scholarships recognize veterinary students who are already demonstrating academic excellence, a strong commitment to veterinary medicine and leadership.

The scholarship program is sponsored by Zoetis, a global animal health company, in partnership with the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges. Now in its eighth year, the program awarded 315 scholarships to second- and third-year veterinary students during the 2017 Student American Veterinary Medical Association Conference. An additional 24 scholarships were awarded through partnerships with American Association of Equine Practitioners and American Association of Bovine Practitioners.

“Veterinary Medical students will play a vital role in caring for animals and ensuring public health,” said Christine Jenkins, chief veterinary medical officer, U.S. Operations, at Zoetis. “Zoetis is committed to the veterinary community and the animals in their care.”

This year, more than 1,700 scholarship applicants — a record — from universities throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean were evaluated for academic excellence, financial need, diversity, sustainability, leadership and career path. Students applied through VetVance®, a free educational resource sponsored by Zoetis that provides students and recent graduates with online content relating to professional development, business skills, professional stewardship, financial literacy, personal wellness, and much more.

According to Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges, the median debt of indebted graduates of U.S. colleges of veterinary medicine was $152,259 in 2016. Scholarship programs such as the Zoetis program deliver financial support and encourage students to continue their education.

The following Kansas State University veterinary students are recipients of the 2017 Zoetis Veterinary Student Scholarship:

Mark Spare, second-year veterinary student, Ashland; Sara Alves, third-year veterinary student, Manhattan;

Matthew Temaat, third-year veterinary student, Oakley; And Stephanie Skinner, third-year veterinary student, Olathe.

From California: Maxwell Beal, third-year veterinary student, Bakersfield; Elana Young, second-year veterinary student,Long Beach; Michelle Liu, second-year veterinary student, Rancho Palos Verdes; and Kate Rigby, second-year veterinary student, San Diego.

Brett Montague, second-year veterinary student, Callaway, Maryland; Ben Bennett, third-year veterinary student, Mount Vernon, Ohio; and Sohaila Jafarian, third-year veterinary student, Sunnyvale, Texas.