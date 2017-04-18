Tax Day Freebies: Arby’s, McDonald’s, Dollar General, Payless Shoes and more!

Offers.com compiled a list of some of the freebies you can take advantage of on Tax Day (Tuesday, April 18th); here are a few of the local offers:

Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.

Bruegger's – Take home a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

Chili's – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.

– Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day. McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include: Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25. Free small French fries. Hamburger for $0.59.

Papa John's – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.

Papa Murphy's – Bring home two Take 'N' Bake Pizzas for $10.40.

Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.

Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.

Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.

Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.

Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.

JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.

Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.

Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.