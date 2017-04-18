JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Tax Day Freebies: Arby’s, McDonald’s, Dollar General, Payless Shoes and more!

by Leave a Comment

tax-day

photo courtesy Can Stock Photo

Offers.com compiled a list of some of the freebies you can take advantage of on Tax Day (Tuesday, April 18th); here are a few of the local offers:

  • Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.
  • Bruegger’s – Take home a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.
  • Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.
  • McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:
    • Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.
    • Free small French fries.
    • Hamburger for $0.59.
  • Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.
  • Papa Murphy’s – Bring home two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40.
  • Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.
  • Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.
  • Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.
  • Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.
  • Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.
  • JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.
  • Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.
  • Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.

 