USd 475 Enjoys Energy Savings

Geary USD 475 officials were presented with an Energy Excellence Award on Monday.

This award from the national energy conservation company, reflects the energy cost savings the school district over the past 24 months. Those savings totaled $1,070,078.

In this program the district tracks consumption, including electricity, water, sewer, natural gas and fuel oil by the use of energy-accounting software.

Energy conservation leader awards were also presented to Washington Elementary School in the Large Elementary category, Westwood Elementary School in the Small Elementary division and Junction City Middle School in the Secondary category.