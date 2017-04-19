Community Day for Boys & Girls Clubs of America at Buffalo Wild Wings

April 19th is Community Day – celebrating Boys & girls Clubs of America – at Buffalo Wild Wings.

For every customer that dines in or orders take-out at any Buffalo Wild Wings location, ten percent of the order total will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in order to help more children be a part of team sports.

“Together, we can help fulfill our Team Up for Kids mission to bring sports into the lives of those who need it most. Help us build great futures by encouraging active lifestyles and learning life skills. Buffalo Wild Wings. Wings. Beer. Sports.”

For Junction City residents the closest Buffalo Wild Wings location is at 1231 Moro Street in Manhattan.