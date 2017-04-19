D.E.L. Motors 1420 KJCK Royals Bus Trip

The Del Motors 1420 KJCK Royals Bus Trip has been scheduled for Saturday, June 3rd when Kansas City hosts the Cleveland Indians at Kaufman Stadium.

There are 56 seats available on the bus. The cost of the trip is $55 and that covers both transportation and a game ticket. To reserve a seat call Eagle Radio at 785-762-5525 or stop by 1030 Southwind Drive, Junction City, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The bus will depart Junction City at 9:15 a.m. on June 3rd from a Caroline Avenue location adjacent to the Cloud County Community College campus, and you can park your vehicle in the community college parking lot. Expect to return home by mid-evening. The game is scheduled at 1:15 p.m.