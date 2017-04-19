National Merit Program High Scorer at JCHS

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – The Junction City High School and Geary County Schools USD 475 was informed this month that a student in the district has taken the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and met the requirements to enter the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. Zachary T. Bolen was selected after becoming one of the top 50,000 high scoring participants (there were approximately 1.5 million program entrants). Bolen will be recognized this coming Fall.

“Zac has made sure to enroll in an extremely rigorous high school curriculum to prepare him for this recognition. He falls in line with former JCHS graduates who have competed for and been awarded National Merit Scholarship funds, and it is my hope he can continue to do the same. Zac is also a very involved student, boasting memberships in Forensics, Blue Jay Nation, Cross Country, Track, Jr. Committee & Scholar’s Bowl. I know he will transfer this work ethic into his adult life.” – Melissa Sharp, Junction City High School Principal.

From the top 50,000 high scoring participants, 16,000 will be named National Merit Program Semifinalists (representing the top scorers in the each state). These semifinalists will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,400 Merit Scholarships which will be offered in 2018.

Bolen is a junior at Junction City High School.