Plans for Victory Fest Starting to be Unveiled

There will be major performing groups at Victory Fest at Fort Riley on August 19th.

Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald told a JC Now audience on 1420 KJCK The Talk of JC that this event will be open to the public. “You’re going to get 11 hours of music. We know that’s there’s four really major bands coming in…two of them country, two of them rock’n roll, not sure of the names of those. They haven’t been released yet. That’s going to be on the main stage, and then there’s a secondary stage. So we’ll have a lot of other bands, probably local bands and stuff like that.”

This will be open to the public. Fitzgerald also noted this will be a paid event, and you will need a photo ID card to gain entrance.

The City will provide in-kind support for this event. Manhattan and K-State have also been asked to provide that type of support. The celebration ties in with Victory Week and 1st Infantry Division 100th anniversary celebration activities.