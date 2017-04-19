Proposed Sports Complex Project faces setback, fundraising efforts ongoing

A potential new sports complex in Junction City has just incurred a minor setback – there is no land site, at least not anymore.

There were talks about a potential site, but that arrangement fell through.

Eddie Reeder, Sports Complex Project Manager, informed the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Advisory Committee about the next setback, and what should happen next.

“Right now we’re looking a lot into the fundraising aspect [of the project] ’cause that’s going to be huge; and then once land does come along that’s going to put us ahead of the game, and we’ll know what we need to do to try to raise the necessary funds without using any local tax dollars,” said Reeder.

The effort to find a land site will be ongoing.

Bret Deam, Advisory Committee member, said that this isn’t a time to give up.

“It’s taken a little more of a drawn out process than we had hoped for, and so for the CVB, hotel owners and everyone else – don’t lose faith that we’re [not] going to keep plugging away with it, and have a little bit of patience,” said Deam. “With the [possibility of a new] school coming up and some of those situations, you have different avenues to explore and it takes a little bit of time.”

There have been discussions about tying the proposed sports complex project in with the possible new high school project. Ideas include a sports complex at a possible new high school or utilizing older facilities that may potentially be vacated.