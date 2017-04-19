Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiredf

The severe thunderstorm warning has been allowed to expire. The storm moving to the east weakened. --- The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Dickinson County in central Kansas... Southwestern Geary County in east central Kansas... Southeastern Ottawa County in north central Kansas... * Until 815 PM CDT Wednesday. * At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Manchester to 3 miles northeast of New Cambria, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Junction City, Abilene, Chapman, Solomon, Enterprise, Manchester, Niles, Moonlight and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 267 and 295.

