The Junction City Blue Jay baseball team hosts Topeka West at Rathert Field on Friday. The doubleheader begins at 5 p.m. Game one can be heard on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.

The rest of the JCHS Friday sports schedule finds the Blue Jay and Lady Jay track teams at the Manhattan Invitational beginning at 3 p.m., the Lady Jay soccer team hosting Seaman at Al Simpler Stadium and the girls swimming team goes to Salina South for a 3:30 p.m. meet.