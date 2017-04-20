The Del Motors 1420 KJCK Royals Bus Trip is scheduled for Saturday, June 3rd when the Royals host the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium.

The cost of the trip is $55 per person and that covers transportation via a charter bus and your ticket into the game.

There are 56 seats available on the bus. To reserve a seat call Eagle Radio, KJCK studios at 762-5525. You can also buy tickets in person at the KJCK studios in Junction City at 1030 Southwind Drive from 8:00 am to noon, and 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The bus will depart Junction City at 9:15 am on Saturday, June 3rd from Caroline Avenue adjacent to the Cloud County Community College campus. The game is scheduled to start at 1:15 pm.

Questions? Tickets? Call 762-5525.