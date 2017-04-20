JC Post

DEL Motors, 1420 KJCK Royals Bus Trip

kc royalsThe Del Motors 1420 KJCK Royals Bus Trip is scheduled for Saturday, June 3rd when the Royals host the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium.

The cost of the trip is $55 per person and that covers transportation via a charter bus and your ticket into the game.

There are 56 seats available on the bus. To reserve a seat call Eagle Radio, KJCK studios at 762-5525. You can also buy tickets in person at the KJCK studios in Junction City at 1030 Southwind Drive from 8:00 am to noon, and 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The bus will depart Junction City at 9:15 am on Saturday, June 3rd from Caroline Avenue adjacent to the Cloud County Community College campus. The game is scheduled to start at 1:15 pm.

Questions? Tickets? Call 762-5525.