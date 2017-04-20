Early Conversations About Possible Need for a Recreation Commission

There have been some discussions about forming some type of recreation commission in Junction City.

The Director of the Sports Complex Project Eddie Reeder informed JC Post that Junction City is the only Kansas City with a population of more than 5,000 whose residents do not have access to recreation through either the city or county government. He confirmed that can be changed. “We need to get all the recreation players together. That’s something we’re looking at doing to, is forming some kind of recreation commission. We need to pull in the junior baseball association, and the YMCA, and all the other recreation players and make sure we’re on the same page.”

Earlier in the week Chamber of Commerce CEO Dennis Beson noted there have been discussions with city, county and Junction City High School to talk about a collective agreement on recreation. During a JC Now segment on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC, he noted a casualty of city debt years ago was the Recreation Department. “We don’t really have a centralized recreation program. The YMCA does a good job. What we really want to do is want to try and bring all these entities together so that we actually have a county-wide or city-wide program.”

Beson noted there have been discussions with the city manager, county commissioners and the athletic director at JCHS to trying to pull it together and working on an overall plan. There has not been any final action.