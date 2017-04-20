JCHS Students Win Awards at Fort Hays State University Art Show

32 JCHS art students traveled to Hays for the 43rd High School Art Exhibition hosted by FHSU’s Department of Art and Design on Wednesday. Over 60 schools and 1100 high school students took part in the show.

A panel jury selected artwork for certificate of merit awards and 16 pieces from JCHS students won awards. Award winners included Cristina Baquero, Sam Pettitt, Jaedn Cooper, Brittany Webster, Megan Burfict, Jasmin Jackson (2 awards), Ariana Alexander (2 awards), Tessa Wilcox, Janine Olidan, Stephanie Austin, Kaylee Heller, Alyson Peek, Ashley Heuton, and Danny Young.