Kansas Military Workforce Summit: Opportunity to network transitioning service members and employers

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Kansas Department of Commerce and Fort Riley to host a Kansas Military Workforce Summit on May 19th in Junction City.

The summit will address topics surrounding a service member’s transition to civilian life and will allow transitioning soldiers, business owners and community members the opportunity to network. Service members, military spouses and military support specialists will participate in the panel discussions as well.

Brigadier General Patrick Frank, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Deputy Commanding General, will address the summit along with Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave.

The following topics will be addressed:

military skill set capability

employment and social media

employing the military spouse

setting realistic employment expectations

transition concerns facing service members and employers

benefits of hiring a veteran

For more information about the Kansas Military Workforce Summit, contact Nicole Randall with the Kansas Department of Commerce at nicole.randall@ks.gov.