Larry McGill Sportsman Classic, April 27th

The Larry McGill Sportsman Classic is April 27th at Milford Lake.

Michele Stimatze, Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director, said the event has been held in Geary County for many years.

“It’s a fishing event for the Legislators, and we also invite our City and County officials to come out,” said Stimatze. “There will be a breakfast for them that morning and the CVB sponsors that, and that also that evening at 4:00 there’s a reception and a dinner.”

Legislators from across the state are expected to be in attendance.

The day is historically been a way to bring camaraderie amongst the legislators before returning to session in May.