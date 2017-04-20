Let’s Promote Hope takes the war on suicide to the VA to raise awareness

ABILENE, Kansas, April 19, 2017 – The public is invited to join Let’s Promote Hope™ for “A Day at the VA” in raising awareness of veteran suicide on Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. The program will be held at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, 2200 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka.

This outdoor event will include a car and bike show, brief remarks, and pushups. Bring your car or motorcycle to display. There is no cost to attend. In case of rain, remarks will be given inside Building 24.

“This is a great opportunity to show support for this important mission, pay respect to two fallen warriors, but also share some laughs and spread the message of hope,” says Patrick Lynch, Let’s Promote Hope™ member.

This event is dedicated in loving memory of Travis “Phenex” Patterson, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assn. Kansas 21-1 Member. The program will include remarks from Patterson’s widow Rachel along with Megan Jackson, widow of veteran and law enforcement officer Greg Jackson.

Cars may set up at the VA beginning at noon. Motorcycle staging is at 11:30 a.m. at Topeka Historic Harley Davidson. In support of the event, the Topeka Police Dept. will provide an escort to the VA.

Event allies include the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Eagle Communications, Ike’s Place Bar & Grill of Abilene, and Historic Harley-Davidson of Topeka. The Let’s Promote Hope community is grateful for the support received from the Topeka VA Medical Center.

For more information, visit www.letspromotehope.org or connect on Facebook @23pushups.