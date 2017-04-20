Medical Explorers Class Prepares for Drill

Wednesday, April 19, the GCH Medical Explorers class learned about decontamination procedures and proper ways to don and doff personal protective equipment. This class was in preparation to the upcoming community wide disaster drill taking place Friday, April 28.

The Medical Explorer students will either be playing the “victims” or shadowing one of the partners in the drill. The partners include the Junction City Fire Department, Junction City Police Department, USD 475 and Geary Community Hospital.