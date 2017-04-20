Milford Lake Monthly Bird Walk

The monthly Milford Lake Bird Walk will be on Saturday, April 22nd at 8:00 am.

Participants will meet at the parking lot on the south end of Milford Lake Dam, just across the highway from the Corps of Engineers Office.

This month’s walk will focus on returning species and migrants.

The walks usually last about two to three hours and involve moderate walking. If you have binoculars or a bird book, you are encouraged to bring them.

The next bird walk is tentatively scheduled for May 27th.

For more information, contact Extension Agent Chuck Otte at 238-4161.