Positive Prospects Report for EDC

Thirteen economic development prospects are being pursued by the EDC in Junction City.

EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean noted one has already come to fruition. Burris Holding Company is bringing Superior Products to the former Florence Manufacturing Company Building on Old Highway 40. “Signed the deal with the City, closed on the building, so we’re very excited about that. ” They are an oil and gas manufacturer, light assembly, warehouse and distribution facility.

There were also two site visits to Junction City last month by other prospects. “One from a major national logistics firm and nationally oriented more eastern half of the United States retailer. ” For the retailer it was their second visit to Junction City.

Fornaro-dean reported officials have also submitted proposals on a couple of manufacturing opportunities, and have been notified they made the first cut on one of those. The Economic Development Commission advisory committee was updated on the prospects during their meeting Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce offices.