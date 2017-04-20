Powercat Auction Set for Friday Evening

As fans gear up for K-State’s 2017 Purple/White spring game this Saturday, activities for Wildcat Nation will kick off the day before as K-State Athletics hosts the 33rd Annual Powercat Auction inside Bramlage Coliseum Friday evening.

The Powercat Auction is the department’s largest annual fundraising event and supports K-State’s Ahearn Fund. Last year’s event raised more than $400,000 to directly enhance the student-athlete experience for all 450 K-State student-athletes.

The silent auction will begin immediately and wrap up at 6:40 p.m., while a buffet dinner will be served from 6:30 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. The live auction portion of the event will begin at 8 p.m. The auction will feature over 100 live and silent auction items, featuring a number of unique K-State items.

Tickets start at $150 and space is limited to the first 500 guests. Please contact the Ahearn Fund at 888.232.9074 if you have any questions or need to place your order.