TOPEKA – The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has suspended the license of a plastic surgeon in Hays.

Read the final order here.

The board took action against Dr. Kirk Potter. He works at Potter Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 217 East 32nd Street in Hays.

In addition to DUI arrests in 2013 and 2014, the final order from the board indicated Potter violated the Healing Arts Act and failed to practice with appropriate skill and safety.