Two Arrested on Drug Related Counts

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of two people on Clarks Creek Road on multiple drug related counts.

They include Dwayne Taylor and Desire Southland, both of Junction City.

Deputies arrested Taylor and Southland on suspicion of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine With the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Distribute, and Aggravated Child Endangerment. Taylor was also arrested on suspicion of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Southland on suspicion of Criminal Use of a Weapon.

The arrests occurred at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday at 12194 Clarks Creek Road.