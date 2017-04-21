Blue Jays Sweep Doubleheader

The Junction City Blue Jays got a seventh inning double from Tim Bell that scored Pedro Vasquez from second base to defeat the Topeka West Chargers 5-4 in game one of their doubleheader at Rathert Field.

In game two the Blue Jays stopped a Topeka West Rally with a double play in the top of the sixth and went on to a 6-4 win over the Chargers.

The Blue Jays improved to 7-5 on the season while the Chargers are 1-11.

The Junction City Lady Jay soccer team fell to Seaman at Al Simpler Stadium 7-0 on Friday.