Chase for a Cause, Saturday April 22

Chase for a Cause charity 5K walk/run is Saturday, April 22nd.

The event is a healthy living initiative sponsored by Geary Community Hospital that raises money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

There is a $20 registration fee in order to participate. The $20 will go toward the charity/cause of your choice.

The race begins at 9:00 am on Saturday; late registration will be permitted.

The 5K will begin in front of the GCH Surgery Center with a kids fun run (12 and under) starting at that same location at 10:15 a.m.

There will be an awards ceremony, door prizes, kid’s entertainment and food in the hospital’s front parking lot.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers and for the first place male and female masters participants. The top three finishers in each age group will also receive medals.