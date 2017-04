The NFL has released its 2017 schedule, and it begins with the Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ( CT ).

The Pats earned that honor with their record comeback to beat Atlanta in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are the defending AFC West champions.

The home opener for Kansas City will be Sunday, September 17th against the Philadelphia Eagles at noon ( CT ).